Rain, wind pelt Las Vegas area in advance of expected snowfall

A promised storm began wetting the Las Vegas Valley with rainfall early Monday. The rain will eventually turn snow in many areas later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to turn to snow in some parts of the Las Vegas Valley later Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Geese swim at Lorenzi Park on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rain began falling at McCarran International Airport about 2 a.m., and the weather service was receiving reports of rain all across the valley, said meteorologist Kate Guillet.

So you've heard us talk about snow… a lot. ❄️ Through the day on Monday, lower elevations can expect persistent light rain, especially across S. Nevada & NW Arizona including #LasVegas. 🌧️ In other words *clears throat* DUST OFF THOSE UMBRELLAS!! ☔️#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QPdT5oE8kQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021

“Everybody wants to know when it is going to snow, but the rain is really needed since it has been dry for so long,” Guillet said. “This afternoon we’ll see a rain/snow mix in Summerlin, the southwest and other outskirts before snow may fall across the valley.”

She said Red Rock National Recreation area will get between 2 and 8 inches while the higher elevations of the Spring Mountains may have 11 to 20 inches of accumulation.

“The bulk of the snow will come this afternoon and evening and a few more inches may come overnight,” Guillet said.

Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected and the high at McCarran is expected to reach 46. It was 42 at 3:30 a.m.

A winter weather advisory says the winter conditions will cover southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona through Tuesday morning, especially above 2,000 feet in elevation.

Another system will enter the region Wednesday and bring rain and snow through Friday.

