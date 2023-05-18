Rain, winds possible Thursday for part of Las Vegas Valley

Rain showers and storms could enter the Las Vegas Valley again on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Shade will be in demand in Las Vegas through the weekend with sunny skies expected much of the time, according to the National Weather Service. Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Monsoonal conditions could again bring some rain to the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Just over a tenth of an inch was recorded Wednesday near Red Rock Canyon and at Grapevine Springs along Nevada 157 in the Spring Mountains. The Summerlin area received .08 of an inch near Angel Park.

Showers also dropped some rain and elevated winds over the west side of the valley Tuesday.

A 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday is forecast. Some storms could produce gusty winds.

The Thursday high will be near 98. Variable winds could gust to 18 mph.

Friday should be sunny with a high near 57.

Lake Mead up nearly 6 feet

The prolonged discharge of water from Lake Powell that started late last month has raised the level of Lake Mead to 1,051.83 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. That’s nearly 6 feet higher than a month ago.

