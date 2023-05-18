71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Rain, winds possible Thursday for part of Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Shade will be in demand in Las Vegas through the weekend with sunny skies expected much of the ...
Shade will be in demand in Las Vegas through the weekend with sunny skies expected much of the time, according to the National Weather Service. Cassandra Palacios of North Las Vegas sits under the shade of a tree in Fox Hill Park in Summerlin, Monday, April 24, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Monsoonal conditions could again bring some rain to the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Just over a tenth of an inch was recorded Wednesday near Red Rock Canyon and at Grapevine Springs along Nevada 157 in the Spring Mountains. The Summerlin area received .08 of an inch near Angel Park.

Showers also dropped some rain and elevated winds over the west side of the valley Tuesday.

A 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday is forecast. Some storms could produce gusty winds.

The Thursday high will be near 98. Variable winds could gust to 18 mph.

Friday should be sunny with a high near 57.

Lake Mead up nearly 6 feet

The prolonged discharge of water from Lake Powell that started late last month has raised the level of Lake Mead to 1,051.83 feet above sea level as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. That’s nearly 6 feet higher than a month ago.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2
$7M worth of marijuana plants found in Death Valley growing operation
$7M worth of marijuana plants found in Death Valley growing operation
3
Tropicana workers left baffled by confusing messages about property’s closure
Tropicana workers left baffled by confusing messages about property’s closure
4
NYPD confirms car chase involving Prince Harry, Meghan, photographers
NYPD confirms car chase involving Prince Harry, Meghan, photographers
5
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
CARTOONS: What families must now do to make ends meet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Warm Sunday expected before first possible 90 on Monday
Warm Sunday expected before first possible 90 on Monday
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
Mid-90s forecast for weekend as mid-May arrives
Windy, cooler conditions to chill Las Vegas Valley
Windy, cooler conditions to chill Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas to see warming trend as April nears end
Las Vegas to see warming trend as April nears end
Lee Canyon may close 2022-23 season with fresh snow
Lee Canyon may close 2022-23 season with fresh snow
Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April
Smooth Las Vegas weekend forecast for late April