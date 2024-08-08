95°F
Rare summer switch: Las Vegas rain chances rise as temperatures dip

Slight chance of rain through the weekend
Rain is possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)
A lightning bolt strikes next to the setting sun as a thunderstorm moves through the desert near Salome, Arizona. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 9:15 pm
 

Monsoon conditions and slightly cooler temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, possibly starting Thursday through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

“Pretty good moisture is in place and we’ll add a little more tomorrow through Saturday before starting to dry out starting Sunday,” meteorologist John Adair said. “We’ll also be below 110 for the foreseeable future, so that’s nice.”

A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast after 2 p.m. The day will be sunny and hot with an expected high of 108.

Wind conditions will range from 12 to 17 mph with possible gusts to 24 overnight before a morning low near 87.

Friday will be similar with a 20 percent chance for showers or thunderstorms after 11 a.m. The high will be near 107.

Saturday is forecast for a 30 percent chance of storms, dropping to 20 percent Saturday night and a slighter chance on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

