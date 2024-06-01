Record-tying high of 104 to end May just a taste of next week

The weekend highs will be a bit above normal before a few days of excessive heat in the middle of the coming week.

Triple-digit temps have arrived. Here’s how you can stay safe

Las Vegas hits 100 for 1st time in 2024; hotter than normal summer likely

Las Vegas highs around 100 expected all week by weather service

Ashton Kopack jumps high in the air on his skateboard at YMCA Skate Park, on Friday, May 31, 2024, Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Ethan Blanchard skateboards at YMCA Skate Park, on Friday, May 31, 2024, Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Las Vegas region for the middle of next week.

“Dangerously hot conditions for this early in June,” the National Weather Service warning states.

☀️☀️Temperatures will approach dangerous levels by Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs soaring to 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Remember to hydrate, protect, and plan! NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle! #AZwx, #NVwx, #Cawx pic.twitter.com/xSTgO4Nl2K — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 1, 2024

High temperatures of 106 to 111 for Las Vegas, Pahrump, Barstow and Morongo Valley are forecast from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Mesquite, Overton, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Death Valley National Park will see highs of 108 to 113 degrees.

The excessive heat warning is the first for the summer months.

Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during such events, the warning advised. There will be little relief overnight with highs still in the 80s or low 90s.

People are reminding to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

May 31 record tied

Las Vegas reached a record-tying high of 104 degrees on Friday.

Harry Reid International Airport, the valley’s official measuring station, reached 104 at 4:02 p.m., tying a record for May 31 that was previously reached in 1977, 1997, 2002 and 2015.

“A big ridge of high pressure is sitting up over the Western states,” weather service meteorologist John Adair said. “But we might see a chance of precipitation as well.”

The weekend will be close to normal with a Saturday high near 101 with 100 forecast for Sunday. Winds Saturday could gust to 26 mph.

“We might get more clouds on Friday with the chance of some moisture,” Adair said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

RELATED

Las Vegas hits 100 for 1st time in 2024; hotter than normal summer likely

Triple-digit temps have arrived. Here's how you can stay safe