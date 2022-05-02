76°F
Red flag warning conditions persist in Las Vegas region

Today's forecast calls for breezy and sunny conditions
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A red flag warning for elevated fire danger remains in effect in the Las Vegas region until 7 p ...
A red flag warning for elevated fire danger remains in effect in the Las Vegas region until 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A man walks alongside train tracks as winds bring in a dust storm on Monday, April 11, 2022, over the Las Vegas Valley. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gusty wind conditions will continue to persist in the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for much of the region.

Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph northwest of Las Vegas and similar gusts from southwest winds near and southeast of Las Vegas will create elevated fie danger when coupled with low humidity and dry conditions.

In Las Vegas, Monday will be sunny with a high near 89. Northwest winds of 6-15 mph will become southeast in the afternoon with gusts up to 24 mph.

Winds will stay just as strong into the night hours with gusts up to 28 mph. The Tuesday morning low should be around d63.

The Tuesday high will reach about 83 and dusty wind conditions will continue.

Rising high temperatures project an 87 on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday and 98 on Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

