Red Rock winds top 50 mph; gusts trigger dust storm warning
The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley.
With winds gusting above 50 mph, the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley through 4 p.m..
Motorists should expect to see reduced visibility for up to a quarter-mile along the Interstate 15 corridor near the Nevada-California border.
“Drive with caution,” the weather service stated, noting that motorists should pull over if they spot dense, blowing dust.
Red Rock National Conservation Area recorded a gust of 52 mph at 2:34 p.m. while Harry Reid International Airport logged a 44 mph gust at 2:12 p.m.
Earlier Sunday, the weather service forecast southwest gusts between 40 and 60 mph.
Children, the older populations and those with respiratory issues were “urged to take precautions,” the weather service said.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.