Red Rock winds top 50 mph; gusts trigger dust storm warning

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley.

The sky is partially obscured as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A photo of the Grant Sawyer state office building on Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard taken from about 3 blocks away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Normally the Sheep Range would be visible in the background, but dust obscures the entire mountain range. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Stadium is seen as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Luxor is seen as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The High Roller is seen to the right, past Caesars Palace, as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The sky is partially obscured as winds bring in a dust storm on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With winds gusting above 50 mph, the National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a dust storm warning for the Las Vegas Valley through 4 p.m..

Motorists should expect to see reduced visibility for up to a quarter-mile along the Interstate 15 corridor near the Nevada-California border.

“Drive with caution,” the weather service stated, noting that motorists should pull over if they spot dense, blowing dust.

Red Rock National Conservation Area recorded a gust of 52 mph at 2:34 p.m. while Harry Reid International Airport logged a 44 mph gust at 2:12 p.m.

Earlier Sunday, the weather service forecast southwest gusts between 40 and 60 mph.

Children, the older populations and those with respiratory issues were “urged to take precautions,” the weather service said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites. Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.