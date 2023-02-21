Sahara DMV closed, some schools teach remotely after windstorm batters Las Vegas

A powerful winter storm swept through Southern Nevada on Tuesday, causing flight delays, power outages and road visibility problems.

A powerful winter storm that swept through Southern Nevada on Tuesday has led to closures Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Twitter that its Sahara office will be closed on Wednesday because of power outages.

“We will be honoring missed appointments on a walk-in basis over the next two weeks,” the tweet said.

The Clark County School District said it has transitioned the following schools to distance education:

— Sunrise Acres Elementary School, 211 N. 28th St.

— Roy W. Martin Middle School, 200 N. 28th St.

— Variety School, 2800 Stewart Ave.

— Mission High School, 801 N. Veterans Memorial Drive.

In addition, Goodsprings Elementary School and Sandy Valley schools also will use distance education Wednesday.

The storm also caused flight delays, power outages and road visibility problems.

Late Tuesday, the storm caused the closure of all lanes of Interstate 15 in eastern California near the Nipton exit, about 80 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Transportation officials said the closure was “due to weather reduced roadway visibility.” It is closed from about 5 miles “north of Mountain Pass at Nipton Road” to the Nevada state line at Primm, officials said

As of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, I-15 had not re-opened.

SBCO: Emergency closure on I-15 near Nipton Rd. In Mountain Pass. NB and SB lanes closed from Nipton to state line due to weather reduced roadway visibility. Unknown duration to clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/SOWmbiTtSs — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 22, 2023

Airport delays

Flights to Las Vegas were delayed for about an hour Tuesday night due to strong winds, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

From 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, departures to Harry Reid International Airport were delayed on average 56 minutes due to wind, the FAA said in an advisory.

The advisory listed departures within 1,400 nautical miles of Las Vegas as being affected by delays. Earlier in the evening, the FAA issued a brief ground stop at Reid.

“The ground stop was from 6:38 to 8 p.m, ” the FAA’s Ian Gregor said. “It only applied to LAS-bound departures from airports within about an hour’s flying time from LAS.”

There were 35 reported delays and 33 cancellations as of 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind, dust, rain

Parts of the valley saw light showers Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, including Centennial Hills and Henderson. The high wind warning, which started Tuesday afternoon, was cancelled and replaced with a wind advisory, which expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, were reported, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS reported wind gusts of 82 mph at Allegiant Stadium.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Also, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory that expired early Wednesday.

Power outages

Late Tuesday night, NV Energy reported about 19,000 people were without power, mostly in the central and eastern valleys.

As 0f 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, that number was reduced to 591.

2017 windstorm

Ahead of Tuesday’s storm, the weather service reminded residents about the windstorm that battered Las Vegas in March 2017.

The 2017 event grounded airline flights, flipped semi-trucks, toppled light poles onto cars and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the valley. Some parts of the valley experienced wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.