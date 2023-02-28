Snow closes main Vegas-Pahrump road, I-15 into California

Heavy snow closed two major roads west of the Las Veags Valley Wednesday morning. Snow flurries fell on the west side with rain in nearly all other areas.

Snow falls in Summerlin on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flurries and gray skies on the 215 Beltway at a ramp about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (RTC Fast Cam)

Flurries fall on Summerlin Parkway about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (RTC Fast Cam)

A wet road surface and raindrops were getting motorists on Intertsate 15 at Russell Road about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (RTC Fast Cam)

Snow flurries at Alta Drive and Desert Foothills Boulevard in Summerlin about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (RTC Fast Cam)

Snow flurries at West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (RTC Fast Cam)

Heavy snow closed the major road from Las Vegas to Pahrump on Wednesday morning and closed Interstate 15 southbound at Primm.

Snow was falling over much of Summerlin with rain covering the rest of the Las Vegas Valley.

At 9:30 a.m., I-15 southbound at Primm was being closed. Heavy snow was reported at Mountain Pass.

At 7 a.m. Wednesday, snow was reported at Mountain Springs and lighter flurries were falling along the 215 Beltway on the west side of the valley and moving east. The snow was ending around 9 a.m. as temperatures warmed a bit.

From 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

Route 160 from Las Vegas to Pahrump was closed shortly before 7:30 a.m. at Tecopa because of heavy snow, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. It was unclear how long the closure might last.

Because of snow and inclement weather, the Bureau of Land Management said the opening of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon was being delayed.

“This may extend through the day as inclement weather continues,” the BLM said.

Lee Canyon reported 14 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, bringing the season’s total snowfall at Rabbit Peak to 207 inches. The one season record is 255 inches.

The resort said the wind chill may drop to 6 below zero on Wednesday and winds of 18-32 mph may gust to 48 mph. Another 10 to 14 inches of snow was possible, according to the website.

Radar showed light rain over nearly all of the valley at 7 a.m.

A wind advisory for the region was extended and now expires at 4 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

West winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph were expected before they shift to come from the northwest this afternoon.

Red Rock Canyon had dropped to 34 degrees at 6:30 a.m. while Harry Reid International Airport was at 42 at 7:10 a.m.

More winter weather is on the way for tonight and Wednesday. Expect strong winds, rain, and snow to impact travel across much of the region. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/ssztcqBTyt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 28, 2023

The snowfall level could drop to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. Snow chains or tires continue to be required for travel on Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads into Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston areas, NDOT said.

Snow is also expected to pile up along Interstate 40 east Kingman, Arizona, including near the U.S. 93 interchange toward Phoenix, and on Interstate 15 in Mountain Pass south of Primm, the weather service said.

Snowfall in the Spring Mountains and across the Rocky Mountains is adding to totals making for above average snow pack across the West, an encouraging sign for water conditions in reservoirs.

More snow is on the way- good once the skies clear, but avoid travel for now. Always check https://t.co/YrsNe4DxwN for restrictions, but know there is sometimes a delay and law enforcement will determine when vehicles should be turned around. #BeSnowSmart pic.twitter.com/HD75hdIIai — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 28, 2023

A 30 percent chance of showers into Wednesday night with possible snow after 11 p.m. is the latest forecast. Little snow accumulation is expected. The sky should then gradually clear before a Thursday low near 37. Northwest winds of 13-20 mph could gust to 30 mph.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 57. North-northwest winds of 15-20 in the morning will slightly decrease in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 29 mph.

After Wednesday, the forecast doesn’t call for any precipitation through the coming weekend, with weekend highs in the low 60s.

