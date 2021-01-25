Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday

Scattered snow could dust the Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday, a day after flurries fell in the surrounding mountains and foothills.

Ludia Kochan, of Las Vegas, plays in the snow with her son Jaxon Kochan (3) at Red Rock Canyon on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Gabriel Prieto, 8, sleds down a hill at Knickerbocker Park on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rowan Whitehead, 3, smiles after making a snowman at Knickerbocker Park on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Visitors drive through Red Rock National Conservation Area as snow covers the mountains on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Red Rock Scenic Loop is closed due to winter weather at Red Rock National Conservation Area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Iliana Lopez, 6, left, and her brother Sasha Lopez, 4, build a snow mountain to match the mountains behind them at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Snow covered The Charleston Lodge is seen, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow covered cars are seen at The Charleston Lodge, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow covered mail boxes are seen at Old Town residential area, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers remove snow from the parking lot at The Charleston Lodge, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedro Diaz clears snow with a snow blower from The Charleston CabinÕs parking lot, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Joe Bahr walks on snow covered street with his dog Charlie, on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

State Route 159 and snow covered mountains at Red Rock Canyon on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @davidguzman1985

Leah Rivera, Richard Rivera and their two dogs, Mochi and Oakley, enjoy the winter weather at Red Rock National Conservation Area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tina Fang, left, Jenet Lu and Angel Fang pose for a photo while enjoying the snow at Red Rock National Conservation Area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dark clouds hover over the Las Vegas Valley as visitors drive into Red Rock National Conservation Area to see snow on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Red Rock Scenic Loop and entrance to the visitor center is closed due to winter weather at Red Rock National Conservation Area on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Snow sits on a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Parts of Summerlin and the Anthem area in Henderson saw snowflakes late Monday morning, but they didn’t stick, residents reported. By 11:15 a.m. a steady, persistent rainfall was landing on parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was blanketed in white Monday afternoon. The park’s Scenic Drive was shut down to traffic about 1 p.m., and it remained unclear if the road would reopen early Tuesday, depending on ice and snow conditions.

Beyond the valley border, the wintry weather Monday forced the Nevada Highway Patrol to close Interstate 15 in both directions near Primm from about 11:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Trooper Travis Smaka said.

There is a good chance that continued precipitation early Tuesday could cause more traffic headaches on the I-15 thoroughfare, officials said.

Winter weather advisory

Monday’s precipitation started around 2 a.m. Most of the valley saw about 0.08 inch of rain during a six-hour time frame, while spots in Henderson got as much as 0.25, the National Weather Service said.

So you've heard us talk about snow… a lot. ❄️ Through the day on Monday, lower elevations can expect persistent light rain, especially across S. Nevada & NW Arizona including #LasVegas. 🌧️ In other words *clears throat* DUST OFF THOSE UMBRELLAS!! ☔️#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QPdT5oE8kQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021

The Strip could see “a few snowflakes” early Tuesday, but they likely won’t stick, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. The best chance for snow in the central valley is from about midnight to 6 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to climb a few degrees throughout the week, Gorelow said. Tuesday’s expected high is 49 degrees, followed by multiple days in the low 50s. Friday has a 60 percent chance of rain as another storm system rolls through the valley, Gorelow said, but any moisture should clear up by the weekend.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the valley through 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a winter weather warning is in place for higher elevations, including Mount Charleston, for the same time frame.

As of early Monday afternoon, Mount Charleston had received 7 inches of snow. Gorelow said he wouldn’t be able to give an updated snowfall measurement until Tuesday morning.

Road restrictions

Before sunrise, state Route 160 was briefly closed at state Route 159 near Mountain Springs because of snow and icy road conditions. Motorists were advised to use extreme caution late Monday and early Tuesday.

As of about noon, chains or snow tires were required on Lee Canyon, Kyle Canyon and Deer Creek roads in the Mount Charleston area. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas police were enforcing the requirement, turning many drivers away. The same requirements were expected through Tuesday.

No significant weather-related road incidents were reported on valley highways Monday, Las Vegas police said. Still, the rain was a cause for caution — and celebration.

“Everybody wants to know when it is going to snow, but the rain is really needed since it has been dry for so long,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

