Snow showers in Las Vegas? It may happen this weekend

Remember those cold temperatures earlier this week? They are back.

Friday morning lows in the Las Vegas Valley will be around the freezing mark, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

The dry spell continues for now, but changes are on the way! Heads up if you have travel or outdoor plans this weekend and early next week, wet and potentially wintry weather is expected across the region! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/EiZ9w1PSZA — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2025

Henderson briefly reached a low of 21 at the Henderson Executive Airport early Tuesday while other locations were below 30 degrees.

Friday’s low might be a bit warmer, but not by much.

The cold start to the weekend has a good chance of ending the 195-day drought with some rain or snow showers, according to the latest forecast.

The chance of rain in the valley is about 30 percent, most likely between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers could follow, but little accumulation is expected.

Sunday calls for a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers before 8 a.m, then a 60 percent chance of precipitation Sunday night.

Showers are likely Monday morning with a possibility of a wet morning commute.

There is a slight chance of showers on Tuesday.

As of Friday, the Las Vegas airport has not received measurable precipitation for 195 days. The record is 240 days, set in 2020.

If rain remains absent, the valley would tie the 2020 record on March 10 and break it on March 11.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.