So long, summer: Fall-like weather finally arrives in Las Vegas

Expect windy conditions and dropping temperatures this weekend across the valley.

The chill is coming! Las Vegas may see 60s, rain at end of week

A Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, high near 71 is forecast for the Las Vegas airport, according to the National Weather Service. Winds may gust to 44 mph. The Strat, left, as clouds cover the sky on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Summer has left but has winter arrived early?

Windy conditions and dropping temperatures will make for a chilly Friday morning across much of Southern Nevada and other areas.

Patchy and blowing dust before 2 p.m. Friday is forecast for the Las Vegas area. The high is expected to reach 71, but winds of 26-31 mph could gust as high as 44 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Friday night overnight lows around 59 are forecast with north-northwest winds of 14-18 mph gusting to 25 mph.

North of the Las Vegas Valley, a wind advisory calls for northwest winds of 25-35 mph and possible gusts to 50 mph. It runs until 11 p.m. Friday for Indian Springs, Amargosa Valley, Furnace Creek, Bristlecone Pine, Shoshone, Pahrump, Stovepipe Wells, Westgard Pass, and Desert Rock, advises the weather service. Gusty winds could make travel difficult.

In Las Vegas, Saturday should see a high near 75. North-northwest winds of 8-18 mph will become northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust to 30 mph.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 77.

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for Lincoln County. North winds of 20-30 mph could gust to 45 mph and temperatures as low as 28 are possible. A freeze warning runs from 2 to 9 a.m. Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.