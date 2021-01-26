Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains

While the first of two storms has left considerable snow in the Spring Mountains, any significant white stuff has primarily avoided the Las Vegas Valley.

The chilly cold and snow of winter came early Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A visitor walks along a snowy path atop the lookout at Red Rock Conservation Area, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justin Buzoff, 13, builds a snowman at Fox Hills Park on the far west side of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow-laden tree limbs cover a parked car early Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Providence subdivision in northwest Las Vegas. (Steven Zellers)

Snow covers a Summerlin neighborhood early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow covers portions of the entrance to Reverence subdivision at West Lake Mead at the 215 Beltway on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The chilly cold and snow of winter came early Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Snow covers much of the intersection at West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215Beltway before sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County 215 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was receiving snow flurries about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Several other areas were getting a dusting with Centennial Hills receiving about an inch overnight. (RTC Fast Cam)

Justin Buzoff, 13, got to experience sledding for the second time in his life at Fox Hills Park on the far west side of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brianna Rivera and Trent Allan went to Fox Hills Park just after dawn Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to build a snowman. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Centennial Hills area received about an inch of snow overnight Monday while many parts of the valley have had flurries but no real accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

Road reports, however, indicated snow was accumulating in spots.

Wet on east, slick on west

Drivers in the valley found road conditions to be very different depending on where they were. In central and eastern Las Vegas roads were simply wet, but west of Rampart Drive and on toward the Centennial Hills area drivers found a wet, sticky, slippery snow covering the roadway. The further west one got the worse road conditions were, with portions of the western I-215 beltway quite dicey.

“Very slippery. I’m driving slightly under the speed limit,” said Alex Mejia of Las Vegas, shortly after pulling his car into the Chevron station at West Cheyenne Avenue and Cliff Shadows Parkway in the far western Valley.

“I’m checking out a couple of hiking trails around here,” Mejia said. “I’m not going to do anything too crazy but it is not every day you get snow in Vegas.”

Overnight flurries were reported ion several places.

“We have reports of flurries on the Strip, in Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge and a majority of points across the valley,” weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said about 3:45 a.m.

McCarran International Airport was reporting light snow but no accumulation.

David Oller was headed from his home off West Cheyenne Avenue to his job fueling airplanes at McCarran at 5:20 a.m. the roads were slick in the northwest, he said.

“Little icy,” Oller said. “I spun it a little bit”

The Scenic Loop Drive at Red Rock National Conservation Area won’t open until 10 a.m. Tuesday because of snow on the road, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Sledding wishes fulfilled

Eighth-grader Justin Buzoff went to bed late Monday night hoping for snow in the morning.

He got his wish.

The 13-year-old awoke to snow covering the west Las Vegas landscape, prompting a trip to Fox Hills Park for some fun building a snowman in only the second time in his life he got to play in the snow.

“I checked it (the weather) around midnight and it was snowing a little,” said Buzoff. “Then when me and my mom woke up around 5 it was like a winter wonderland outside.

“We just couldn’t wait to go out in the snow,” he said. “I’m building my snowman I’ve always wanted to build for a while.”

Snowman rush

It appeared the window for enjoying the snow was going to be a short one. The snowfall was tapering off by 7 a.m. The wetness of the snow and some rising temperatures was already causing some of the accumulation to start to fade, prompting people to rush to their local parks to enjoy it while it lasted.

Brianna Rivera and Trent Allan went to Fox Hills Park just after dawn to build a snowman.

“Honestly amazing,” said Allan.

“It’s definitely breathtaking,” Rivera said. “We woke up early. We had to come out and see it!”

Clearing for rush hour

Roads on the west side of the valley were mostly wet and slick in some spots before sunrise with the 215 Beltway having some patches of snow.

The weather service said rush hour and the rest of the day will likely be moisture free, unlike Monday when heavy snow caused Interstate 15 to be closed in both directions for a few hours near Primm.

“The clouds will be clearing out and it will be mostly dry and we could see some sunshine in the afternoon,” Guillet said. “It will still be cold however with a high around 46.”

Mountain snow

The Spring Mountains should receive another 2 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday. The official measurement of what fell in the past 24 hours won’t be known until 7 a.m., but at least a foot and perhaps more fell on Monday. The Mt. Charleston fire station reported 7 inches in the 24 hours ending Monday at 7 a.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday above 2,000 feet. Travel on mountain roads could be difficult.

Second storm

The second storm will affect areas north of Clark County through Thursday or Friday, Guillet said.

“This system is warmer and snow levels won’t be as much with it,” Guillet said. “It’s mainly focused on the Sierras and areas north of Las Vegas and will be pretty much stationary for a prolonged time.”

The storm is expected to move through the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, but only rain is expected, Guillet said.

The storm north of Las Vegas has prompted a winter storm warning from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

Snowfall totals could reach 1 to 3 feet in elevations above 6,000 feet in the White Mountains and the eastern Sierra Mountains. The Sierra peaks may receive more than 4 feet of snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially along U.S. 395, State Route 168 through Westgard Pass, U.S. 190 and 136.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.