Stiff winds exceeding 40 mph felt across Las Vegas region
North-northwest winds gusting past 40 mph are hitting most of the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon.
National Weather Service data showed Harry Reid International Airport recorded a gust of 43 mph shortly before 2 p.m. as did North Las Vegas Airport. Red Rock National Conservation Area had a gust of 40 mph while Henderson Executive Airport reached 37 mph.
The gusting conditions are expected to last into the nighttime hours with a wind advisory covering the region to 8 p.m.
The Sunday high temperature should be around 72, several degrees below Saturday’s high of 79. A Monday morning low of 48 is projected.
The windy conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday with gusts close to 30 mph.
