Stiff winds exceeding 40 mph felt across Las Vegas region

North-northwest winds gusting past 40 mph are hitting most of the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Wind gusts may reach 45 mph on Sunday, March 20, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians shield their face from the wind as they enter the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

National Weather Service data showed Harry Reid International Airport recorded a gust of 43 mph shortly before 2 p.m. as did North Las Vegas Airport. Red Rock National Conservation Area had a gust of 40 mph while Henderson Executive Airport reached 37 mph.

The gusting conditions are expected to last into the nighttime hours with a wind advisory covering the region to 8 p.m.

The Sunday high temperature should be around 72, several degrees below Saturday’s high of 79. A Monday morning low of 48 is projected.

The windy conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday with gusts close to 30 mph.

