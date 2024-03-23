Strongest wind gusts to 55 mph expected late Saturday afternoon

Residents should secure all outdoor objects and be prepared from downed tree limbs and possible power outages.

Winds may gust to 55 mph on Saturday, March 23, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Saturday afternoon/evening winds in the Las Vegas Valley may be steady at 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A weather service wind advisory runs from 8 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. The strongest winds are expected late Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Clark County has also issued a dust advisory for the day.

The Saturday forecast calls for patchy, blowing dust after 11 a.m. with a mostly sunny sky and high temperature near 70.

Cities included in the wind advisory include Henderson, Primm, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Searchlight, Boulder City and Cal-Nev-Ari.

Winds will stay nearly as strong overnight into Sunday. Winds should dissipate Sunday morning, and the day’s high temperature in the central valley is expected to be about 64.

The Monday high should be near 69.

No significant precipitation in the valley is forecast.

