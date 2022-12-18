32°F
Stuck in low 50s, Las Vegas temperatures may rise soon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A Las Vegas high near 53 is forecast for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, according to the National Weath ...
A Las Vegas high near 53 is forecast for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over the northwest Las Vegas Valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Are you wishing it would warm up a bit?

You may need to wait a few days for slightly above normal temperatures to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley closer to Christmas.

Sunday should top out around 53 in the central valley with a sunny sky and calm winds, says the National Weather Service forecast.

A Monday low near 33 at the airport will mean freezing temperatures at higher elevations. A Monday high near 53 is forecast, identical to Sunday.

Tuesday will warm to around 54 for a high while a four-degree jump to a 58 on Wednesday will be more noticeable. By Friday, the valley may reach 60.

Next Saturday is nearly a full week away, but the weather service is looking for 63 degrees.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

