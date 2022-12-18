Stuck in low 50s, Las Vegas temperatures may rise soon
Temperatures have been on the chilly side for more than a week, but some warmth is on its way — before Christmas.
Are you wishing it would warm up a bit?
You may need to wait a few days for slightly above normal temperatures to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley closer to Christmas.
Sunday should top out around 53 in the central valley with a sunny sky and calm winds, says the National Weather Service forecast.
A Monday low near 33 at the airport will mean freezing temperatures at higher elevations. A Monday high near 53 is forecast, identical to Sunday.
Tuesday will warm to around 54 for a high while a four-degree jump to a 58 on Wednesday will be more noticeable. By Friday, the valley may reach 60.
Next Saturday is nearly a full week away, but the weather service is looking for 63 degrees.
