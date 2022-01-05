Sun should push Las Vegas high on Wednesday close to 60

High temperatures should reach a bit above normal Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tanya Jadrich, left, of Los Angeles and her sister Carla of Las Vegas take a selfie with peacocks at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021, might be a good day to visit the park with a high near 59 and light winds, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After rising to 55 on a sunny Tuesday, the high on a mostly sunny Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport is forecast to reach 59. Winds will be light. The overnight low should fall to about 42.

“It should be a very nice day and will keep warming up through Friday into the mid-60s,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Weekend highs should dip back close to 60. No precipitation is in the forecast.

