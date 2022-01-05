Sun should push Las Vegas high on Wednesday close to 60
High temperatures should reach a bit above normal Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
After rising to 55 on a sunny Tuesday, the high on a mostly sunny Wednesday at Harry Reid International Airport is forecast to reach 59. Winds will be light. The overnight low should fall to about 42.
“It should be a very nice day and will keep warming up through Friday into the mid-60s,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.
Weekend highs should dip back close to 60. No precipitation is in the forecast.
