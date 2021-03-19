Sunny, 80 degrees forecast for Las Vegas before winds rise

Las Vegas residents and visitors are likely to feel the first 80-degree day of the year on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 81 with a sunny sky and afternoon winds that could gust to 30 mph.

“The forecast is 81, but it won’t be easy,” weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “The winds will be south-southwest and those usually boost the temperature a bit.”

Winds will be light before ramping up around 3 p.m. and will stay strong into the night and Saturday morning, Nickerson said.

If the temperature reaches 80, it will be the first 80 since a Nov. 6 high of 86.

On average, Las Vegas reaches 80 around March 15. The earliest 80 was on Feb 1, 2003, while the latest an 809 has been recorded in the year was April 23, 1941.

A cold system will move through overnight, dropping the Saturday high to 71 with a 65 forecast for Sunday. Winds up to 20 mph will be coming from the north on Sunday, making it feel a bit cooler.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

