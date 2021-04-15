56°F
Sunny, lighter winds expected Thursday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 4:00 am
 
Updated April 15, 2021 - 4:57 am
Diminished wind conditions and a sunny sky will make Las Vegas weather pleasant with a high near 76 on Thursday, April 15, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Angel Casares, 15, fishes at the pond at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas in 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Breezy conditions are likely to be a minor annoyance Thursday as the Las Vegas Valley enjoys otherwise pleasant weather, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

And the nice conditions are expected to last into next week.

“There will be some breezes, but less than the past few days,” weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. Winds gusted up to 40 mph across parts of Las Vega son Wednesday.

A high of 76 with a sunny sky is forecast for Thursday. Friday will warm to 78 with a 77 on Saturday and a 79 on Sunday.

“There’s a warming trend that will begin Monday, but only into the 80s,” Varian said.

Las Vegas is nearly an inch behind of normal precipitation through April 15 with 0.84 inches recorded at McCarran International Airport compared with a normal of 1.83 inches.

