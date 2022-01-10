37°F
Sunny, mild, calm sum up Las Vegas forecast for Monday

Sunny with highs in the low 60s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 10, 2022 - 6:30 am
A person who was not able to give his name walks home from Beit Allon Chabad Community Center a ...
A person who was not able to give his name walks home from Beit Allon Chabad Community Center at Desert Shores in Las Vegas on the second day of Passover Monday, March 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday should be identical to Sunday’s weather, says the National Weather Service.

With a sunny sky and light winds, a high near 60 is forecast, the same high temperature reached Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds should be less than 10 mph.

Tuesday will be similar after a morning low near 39.

Wednesday will bring some clouds, according to the forecast, as a front develops off the Southern California coast and moves inland.

Rain is listed as a slight possibility on Thursday before sunny conditions return.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
