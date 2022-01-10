Sunny, mild, calm sum up Las Vegas forecast for Monday

Monday should be identical to Sunday’s weather, says the National Weather Service.

Sunny with highs in the low 60s

With a sunny sky and light winds, a high near 60 is forecast, the same high temperature reached Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport. Winds should be less than 10 mph.

Tuesday will be similar after a morning low near 39.

Wednesday will bring some clouds, according to the forecast, as a front develops off the Southern California coast and moves inland.

Rain is listed as a slight possibility on Thursday before sunny conditions return.

