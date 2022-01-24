40°F
Sunny, mild weather expected all week in Las Vegas

Sunny and clear conditions
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 24, 2022 - 6:41 am
A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Birds and humans will ...
A peacock sits at Floyd Lamb Park on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Birds and humans will have sunny sky conditions on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to reach about 65. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dry and mild weather conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Monday should see a high near 65 with a sunny sky and light winds. The overnight low will be around 41.

Tuesday will also be sunny, but winds are expected to increase. Steady winds of 13-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. The Wednesday morning low will dip into the upper 30s.

The rest of the week will include sunny skies, highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST