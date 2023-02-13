Sunny Monday a prelude to windy, possibly wet Tuesday

A pleasant Monday will yield to high wind and winter conditions Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

After a sunny Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, rain is a 30 percent possibility on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s Las Vegas weather should be pleasant before winter elements and windy conditions enter the forecast for Tuesday.

A mostly sunny sky with a high near 64 and calm winds is called for Monday by the National Weather Service.

Winds could gust to 22 mph overnight as a front enters the region. The Tuesday low should be near 40 in the central valley.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in central Las Vegas, then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

West or northwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 50-60 mph, prompting a high wind watch for the entire region from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

Winds could damage trees and take down power lines. Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport will be around 54. Winds in the central valley could reach 32 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will remain windy with winds up to 31 mph.

