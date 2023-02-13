49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Sunny Monday a prelude to windy, possibly wet Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
After a sunny Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, rain is a 30 percent possibility on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 ...
After a sunny Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, rain is a 30 percent possibility on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. People take shelter from the rain at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday’s Las Vegas weather should be pleasant before winter elements and windy conditions enter the forecast for Tuesday.

A mostly sunny sky with a high near 64 and calm winds is called for Monday by the National Weather Service.

Winds could gust to 22 mph overnight as a front enters the region. The Tuesday low should be near 40 in the central valley.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in central Las Vegas, then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

West or northwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 50-60 mph, prompting a high wind watch for the entire region from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

Winds could damage trees and take down power lines. Travel may be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.

The Tuesday high at Harry Reid International Airport will be around 54. Winds in the central valley could reach 32 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will remain windy with winds up to 31 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
3
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
4
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an inperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an inperceptible amount
5
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Breezy Thursday forecast as winter refuses to ease up in Las Vegas
Day of clearing forecast between Las Vegas storms
Day of clearing forecast between Las Vegas storms
Winds gone, but chill remains for Las Vegas Valley
Winds gone, but chill remains for Las Vegas Valley
Calm Las Vegas Saturday will yield to windy Sunday conditions
Calm Las Vegas Saturday will yield to windy Sunday conditions
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast