Sunny skies, high near 80 in Las Vegas before warming trend

Las Vegas-area residents should see sunny skies and feel a high near 80 on Sunday, with some winds approaching 20 mph.

Saturday’s rainfall dropped a few hundredths of an inch of moisture, mainly on the high elevations. Mount Charleston received 0.28 inch, while Red Rock had 0.04 inch.

Clouds and some thunderheads could form over Lincoln County during the day, but won’t come anywhere close to the valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The overnight low should be around 58, with winds of 8-13 mph.

Monday’s skies are set to be partly sunny with a high near 80. Winds will be 7-11 mph.

Temperatures are expected to rise during the week, reaching 86 by Wednesday and 89 on Thursday, according to the latest weather service forecast.

