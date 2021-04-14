Sunny sky, steady winds forecast Wednesday for Las Vegas

Steady winds and a high of 75, close to normal this time of year, are expected Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Steady winds and a high temperature of 75, close to normal for this time of year, are expected Wednesday for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds were 15 to 25 mph across the northern two-thirds of the valley as of 4 a.m. and were forecast to stay at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph most of the day. Gusts reached 41 mph on Tuesday afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

Winds will diminish overnight for a much calmer Thursday, when the high should reach 77.

“We will have very slowly warming conditions through the weekend,” Pierce said. The forecast high for Saturday is 78 with an 81 on Sunday.

A red flag warning remains in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday for the northwest Arizona and southwest Utah plateaus. Southwest winds of 20-25 mph will gust to 40 mph while humidity levels of 7-15% and dry vegetation condition creating conditions where any flame could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

