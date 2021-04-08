Sunny, warm spell ongoing in Las Vegas through weekend

High temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal will continue for the coming week in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 89 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, April 8, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. People react as they take off on the Slotzilla zip line over Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Following a high of 87 on Wednesday, Thursday should see a high near 89. The sky will be clear and a breeze of up to 20 mph will be its strongest in the afternoon.

The normal high for mid-April is 76, said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

A high of 84 is forecast for Friday before rising back to 89 for Saturday and Sunday.

Skies will be clear each day.

