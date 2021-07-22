Thunderstorm, flood warnings issued for Las Vegas Valley

Afternoon rain on Thursday has prompted severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw rain on Thursday. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Streaks of rain are visible in the distance northeast of Providence on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain storms move through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, July 22, 2021, including near the 215 Beltway and Windmill Road. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flamingo Wash begins to fill from rain while traffic travels on Boulder Highway on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flamingo Wash begins to fill from rain on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Although no rainfall has been recorded at McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes official measurements, other parts of the valley have seen scattered thunderstorms since about noon, meteorologist Brian Planz said at about 2:20 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for Summerlin and the northwest Las Vegas area, the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued from 1:50 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for central Clark County, including Henderson, Green Valley and Anthem, according to a tweet from the weather service. The agency recorded 60 mph wind gusts in the area at the time.

The Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter at 4 p.m. that officers have responded to multiple snapped power lines and “major flooding” in southeast Las Vegas. Police said vehicles were stuck near Russell Road and Broadbent Boulevard and near Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive. Metro urged drivers not to enter flooded roads.

Flash flood warnings are also in effect Thursday afternoon for northeast Lincoln County and central Mohave County, the weather service said.

Monsoonal storms caused issues in extreme south Clark County and near Kingman, Arizona, on Wednesday while some dark clouds swirled and Las Vegas but did not cause rain.

Thursday should see a high near 103, a few degrees higher than Wednesday. Humidity levels around 30 to 40 percent will make things sticky.

“Over the next several afternoons showers and storms are a chance in the valley, Colorado River Valley and Mohave County,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The high temperatures will be around 103 to 105 through Saturday before slightly declining and dropping to the upper 90s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.