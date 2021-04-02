Toasty Easter weekend could see a record Las Vegas high

A record high temperature is possible this weekend as Las Vegas residents and visitors will bask in a warm Easter weekend, says the National Weather Service.

A record high temperature is possible this weekend as Las Vegas residents and visitors will bask in a Easter weekend with highs about 15 degrees above normal.

Overnight lows around 60 will rise to a forecast high of 87 on Good Friday afternoon. Winds will be light and variable under a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service.

The normal high for April 2 is 74.

The projected high of 91 on Saturday would tie the record for April 3 set in 1961. Winds will be from the southwest around 6-10 mph with a sunny sky.

Easter Sunday will have nearly identical conditions. A high of 91 is forecast, 3 degrees below the record April 4 high, also set in 1961.

A low pressure front moving into northern and central Nevada early next week will bring breezy winds and highs in the upper 80s, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

