Toasty Easter weekend could see a record Las Vegas high

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2021 - 4:23 am
 
Easter weekend will see Las Vegas Valley high temperatures around 90, according to the National Weather Service. Jayde Lange, 9, and her sister Harper, 4, of Las Vegas, get ready to pose with the Easter Bunny behind plexiglass at Town Square Las Vegas Monday, March 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A record high temperature is possible this weekend as Las Vegas residents and visitors will bask in a Easter weekend with highs about 15 degrees above normal.

Overnight lows around 60 will rise to a forecast high of 87 on Good Friday afternoon. Winds will be light and variable under a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service.

The normal high for April 2 is 74.

The projected high of 91 on Saturday would tie the record for April 3 set in 1961. Winds will be from the southwest around 6-10 mph with a sunny sky.

Easter Sunday will have nearly identical conditions. A high of 91 is forecast, 3 degrees below the record April 4 high, also set in 1961.

A low pressure front moving into northern and central Nevada early next week will bring breezy winds and highs in the upper 80s, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

