Typical June highs with light winds forecast for Las Vegas

Late June highs around 105 are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Small umbrellas are hung over a splash pad as children cool themselves at The District on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Typical late June heat is expected through the end of the month in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The high Saturday should be near 105 with light north winds. The normal high this time of year is 103.

Winds that gusted to 28 mph at Harry Reid International Airport are not expected Saturday.

😎 Typical June heat is expected the next several days, so be prepared for the hot conditions if you're planning outdoor activities and bring plenty of water! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/SFH0q5oeeg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 24, 2022

Sunday’s low is expected to be near 82 before rising to a high near 106.

Similar conditions with highs near 105 to 107 and lows around 85 are forecast through the coming week.

“There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of some cooler weather in a week,” said meteorologist Matt Woods. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will come with any precipitation.”

The airport, which is the valley’s official measuring station, received a trace of rain during storms earlier this week. Total precipitation for the year remains at 0.16 of an inch. The normal by June 24 is 2.07 inches.

