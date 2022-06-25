80°F
Typical June highs with light winds forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The forecast high is 105 for Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Typical late June heat is expected through the end of the month in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The high Saturday should be near 105 with light north winds. The normal high this time of year is 103.

Winds that gusted to 28 mph at Harry Reid International Airport are not expected Saturday.

Sunday’s low is expected to be near 82 before rising to a high near 106.

Similar conditions with highs near 105 to 107 and lows around 85 are forecast through the coming week.

“There is a 30 to 50 percent chance of some cooler weather in a week,” said meteorologist Matt Woods. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will come with any precipitation.”

The airport, which is the valley’s official measuring station, received a trace of rain during storms earlier this week. Total precipitation for the year remains at 0.16 of an inch. The normal by June 24 is 2.07 inches.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
