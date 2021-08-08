Unhealthy air conditions expected in Las Vegas until at least Monday

Smoke and haze from wildfires hundreds of miles north of Las Vegas will create unhealthy air conditions in the valley at least through Sunday and perhaps longer, according to officials.

A motorist exits onto Valley View Drive from U.S. 95 as smoky skies cloud the Las Vegas Strip skyline on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Traffic moves along US 95 while smoky skies cloud the downtown skyline on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pedestrians walk through Fremont Street Experience while smoky skies cloud the STRAT on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An RTC bus travels on North 4th Street while the STRAT is clouded by smoky skies on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pedestrian crosses North 4th Street while the STRAT is clouded by smoky skies on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. Smoky skies due to wildfires in Northern California prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to issue an alert for smoke and ozone Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Planes move along the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to take off as others move along the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mandalay Bay and New York-New York with others covered by wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strat covered in wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California fires on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Strip is seen through a haze of smoke in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued an alert for smoke and ozone for Saturday. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability extended its alert for smoke and ozone to include Sunday.

“Due to wildfire smoke drifting into the region from Northern California, unhealthy levels of smoke are imminent or occurring. Residents are advised that smoky conditions are expected to continue throughout Sunday.” the alert stated.

Smoke is made of small dust particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, people who may be most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children or senior citizens. Such residents should limit their exposure to outdoor elements.

Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is in effect.

Visibility cut

The smoke has dropped visibility from the usual 10 miles down to 2 miles in some locations, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

“The models we use for smoke do show in still lingering into Monday,” Adair said. “The winds are fairly light so it’s not going to disperse much.”

Some clearing might occur Saturday night, but more smoke and haze is expected on Sunday.

“Some of it is forecast to come in from Bakersfield on Sunday morning,” Adair said. “Smoke from the same fires has moved into the central California valley, and winds will bring it toward Las Vegas. Same fire smoke, just through the back door.”

Haze & smoke

Widespread haze is forecast for before 9 a.m. and after 1 p.m. with widespread smoke between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. S

Conditions will be sunny and hot, with a high near 108. South-southwest winds 7 to 12 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday will see widespread haze before 9 a.m. It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 107. South winds will be 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Highs will be around 104-106 all week with overnight lows in the lower 80s/

No rain is in the seven-day forecast.

