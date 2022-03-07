Up-and-down temperatures forecast for Las Vegas this week

A roller coaster weather week is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents.

A high near 59 is forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A high near 59 is forecast for Monday before temperatures climb to 70 or so by Wednesday then falling back to the upper 50s on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

North-northeast winds on Monday will gust to 25 mph, making it feel much colder.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Monday morning through early Monday evening for Lakes Mead, Mohave and Havasu. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph will generate waves 1 to 3 feet. The strongest winds are expected over Lake Mohave. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/ORtZUxavvt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 6, 2022

A lake wind advisory is in effect all day Monday for Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. North winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will generate waves up to 3 feet. The strongest winds are expected at Lake Mohave.

Tuesday will be warmer with Wednesday the nicest day of the week.

Thursday will drop to around 59 before warming through the weekend.

The payback may come on with a nice weekend with a high near 69 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.

