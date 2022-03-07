44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Up-and-down temperatures forecast for Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 7, 2022 - 5:37 am
A high near 59 is forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service ...
A high near 59 is forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A passenger plane flies in clear blue sky and leaves a white trail as it flies over a statue at The Venetian on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A roller coaster weather week is in store for Las Vegas Valley residents.

A high near 59 is forecast for Monday before temperatures climb to 70 or so by Wednesday then falling back to the upper 50s on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

North-northeast winds on Monday will gust to 25 mph, making it feel much colder.

A lake wind advisory is in effect all day Monday for Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu. North winds of 20-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph will generate waves up to 3 feet. The strongest winds are expected at Lake Mohave.

Tuesday will be warmer with Wednesday the nicest day of the week.

Thursday will drop to around 59 before warming through the weekend.

The payback may come on with a nice weekend with a high near 69 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
Combine offers clues on how differently Raiders will be run
2
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
Manager accused of stealing over $100K from Strip restaurant
3
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
4
Winter conditions stop NASCAR race, spread chill across Las Vegas
Winter conditions stop NASCAR race, spread chill across Las Vegas
5
FBI seeking victims of investment scheme operating in Nevada
FBI seeking victims of investment scheme operating in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying ...
‘Sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier’: UN report a dire warning on climate change
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.