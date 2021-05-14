Vegas likely to fall short of 100 on Friday before great weekend

Toasty Las Vegas will likely fall a few degrees short of the 100-degree mark on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Luna Gyes, 2, of Summerlin rides a tricycle through the splash pad at Paseos Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Toasty Las Vegas will likely fall a few degrees short of the 100-degree mark on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 98, identical to the Thursday high, is forecast as some gusting winds will keep much of the valley below 100.

“A blend of all the models says we have about a 20% chance of reaching 100, but it looks like we are not going to get there,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The 98 reached Thursday and on May 6 is the warmest temperature so far this year.

Winds will drop the high to around 95 on Saturday and down 10 more degrees to about 85 on Sunday.

“The winds blowing Saturday will bring some clouds and then make for a really nice day on Sunday,” Boucher said.

The cool down will be brief with a high of 89 on Monday and 95 on Tuesday.

“Any cool off this time of year in Las Vegas won’t last long,” Boucher said.

