Warm, increasing winds forecast all day Sunday in Las Vegas

Weather conditions will be warm, sunny and breezy Sunday in Las Vegas with winds building throughout the day as a Pacific cold front boosts southerly winds across much of the region.

The Las Vegas Valley will reach a high around 96 degrees with increasing windy conditions on Sunday, May 17, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The forecast high is 96. Winds will be from 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16-21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be clear overnight with a low around 69. South-southwest winds will be 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday will have a high near 89. Winds will be south-southwest wind from 13 to 16 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 62. Southwest winds will be lighter at 8-10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

The cold front will lower the high temperature to 78 on Tuesday and 81 on Wednesday.

Strong winds

The Pacific storm front is bringing strong winds to the Las Vegas region.

A wind advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Hoover Dam, Bullhead City, Laughlin and Mohave Valley.

South winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are forecast.

A red flag warning noting a critical risk of fires because of strong winds and dry ground conditions is in place from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday for large areas around Las Vegas, including Death Valley National Park, parts of Nye and Lincoln counties and the northwest plateau in Arizona.

Southerly winds of 25 to 35 mph gusting from 35 to 50 mph are forecast. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can cause extreme fire behavior, the weather service noted.

