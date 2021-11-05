55°F
Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast before return to normal next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas is forecast to have a warm November weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected high Friday is 81 with light winds and a sunny sky. After an overnight low around 58, Saturday will be nearly identical, but with a high rising to around 83.

Sunday will cool to 79, still a half-dozen degrees above normal.

A front moving toward the West Coast will drop high temperatures to the mid-70s much of next week.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
