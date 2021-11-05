Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast before return to normal next week
Las Vegas is forecast to have a warm November weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The expected high Friday is 81 with light winds and a sunny sky. After an overnight low around 58, Saturday will be nearly identical, but with a high rising to around 83.
Sunday will cool to 79, still a half-dozen degrees above normal.
A front moving toward the West Coast will drop high temperatures to the mid-70s much of next week.
No precipitation is in the forecast.
