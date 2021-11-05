Warm Las Vegas weekend forecast before return to normal next week

Las Vegas is forecast to have a warm November weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The expected high Friday is 81 with light winds and a sunny sky. After an overnight low around 58, Saturday will be nearly identical, but with a high rising to around 83.

In case you missed it! 👀 Check out this thread discussing the Winter 21-22 Outlook and what that may mean for the southwest region! #CAwx #AZwx #NVwx #Climate #LaNina https://t.co/kjGGwS7QaG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 4, 2021

Sunday will cool to 79, still a half-dozen degrees above normal.

A front moving toward the West Coast will drop high temperatures to the mid-70s much of next week.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

