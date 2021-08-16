86°F
Warm Monday forecast for Las Vegas with possible overnight haze

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A surviving ceramic statue is seen outside a house that burned along North Arm Road in Plumas C ...
A surviving ceramic statue is seen outside a house that burned along North Arm Road in Plumas County near Taylorsville, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Thousands of Northern California homes remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warn the danger of new blazes erupting across the West is high because of unstable weather. Some haze from the wildfires may enter the Las Vegas Valley overnight Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Hot conditions will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 108 is forecast with light and variable winds that could bring some haze to the valley from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon during the overnight hours.

“A short northerly wind shift could bring some haze into the area, but it is highly dependent on the intensity of the plume,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with a high near 105 and winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

There is a 10 percent chance of monsoonal moisture on Wednesday with a high near 101.

Cooler conditions with a high of 98 are forecast for Thursday.

“It will be cooler and a bit drier,” Peters said.

As for being dry, McCarran International Airport’s rainfall total for 2021 is 1.38 inches compared with a norm of 2.62 inches. It was pretty much missed during monsoon storms earlier in the summer that dropped considerable rain across the valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
