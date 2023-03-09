42°F
Las Vegas Weather

Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 9, 2023 - 5:34 am
Warming Las Vegas Valley temperatures will reach into the 70s by the weekend, according to the ...
The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The gradual warming trend for the Las Vegas Valley will continue Thursday.

With mostly sunny skies, the high should be near 66, says the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to stay below 10 mph.

Winds will increase Friday. After a morning low near 52, a mostly cloudy sky will see the afternoon high rise to around 72. South winds of 14-19 mph will rise to 20-25 mph in the afternoon with some gusts to 38.

Friday evening winds will slack of just a little before a Saturday morning low near 57. Winds could gust to 31 mph overnight.

Weekend highs will be in the mid-70s with lows in the mid-50s. No rain is expected until a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions are expected to get worse in the central California mountains starting Thursday. After heavy snowstorms in recent weeks that have posed major problems for residents, major rainfall with snow at higher elevations is forecast.

Atmospheric rivers are projected to bring heavy rainfall from the Pacific Ocean into the Sierras. Many central California areas are expected to get 3-5 inches of rain while the Sierras may get 1-3 feet of snow.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

