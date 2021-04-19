Warmth to prevail before winds, rain risk rise in Las Vegas
Temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley early this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley early this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday’s high is expected to reach 87 with a sunny sky and light winds.
Tuesday should rise a notch to 88 while winds will gust up to 30 mph.
With a cold front expected to arrive Thursday, cloud cover will build Wednesday with a drop in the forecast high to 82.
The chance of rain is 10 to 20% on Thursday, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.