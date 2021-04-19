Warmth to prevail before winds, rain risk rise in Las Vegas

Temperatures nearly 10 degrees above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Alex Donaldson walks with his girlfriend April Rosales and their dog Anakin at Cornerstone Park, on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Henderson. Temperatures in the upper 80s are forecast for the Las Vegas area on Monday, April 19, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday’s high is expected to reach 87 with a sunny sky and light winds.

Tuesday should rise a notch to 88 while winds will gust up to 30 mph.

With a cold front expected to arrive Thursday, cloud cover will build Wednesday with a drop in the forecast high to 82.

The chance of rain is 10 to 20% on Thursday, said weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

