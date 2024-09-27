Weekend excessive heat warning covers Las Vegas Valley

Cooling stations will be open in Clark Copunty form Friday through Sunday as high temperatures more than 10 degrees above normal are forecast by the National Weather Service.

Having plenty of water is advised for Southern Nevadans and visitors this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, through Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Darryl Walker, right, a homeless, talks to a Help of Southern Nevada outreach worker near Mountain Vista Street and Russel Road wash, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley and northeast Clark County by the National Weather Service.

High temperatures of 102 to 105 are forecast for Friday through Sunday. The warning runs fro 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

⚠️ Excessive Heat Warning now includes Las Vegas Valley, Moapa Valley, southern San Bernardino County, & central/southern Mohave County. 2024 broke numerous all-time heat records. Your body is fatigued from enduring this summer, so heat impacts will occur easier than you think. pic.twitter.com/ACGXIWSC4w — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 26, 2024

As a result, Clark County has activated its cooling stations from Friday Friday through Sunday.

Cooling centers are open to people experiencing homelessness and others in the community in need of cool, indoor spaces for respite from the heat.

Clark County and community partners are opening cooling stations for the public during daytime hours on those days. A list of confirmed sites, including community centers and libraries, is available and at HelpHopeHome.org.

“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events, especially at the end of record-breaking summer heat,” the weather service said it its warning. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The high Thursday reached 100 at Harry Reid International Airport, the record 102nd day in 2024 with a high of 100 or hotter.

Heat has been a factor in at least 342 deaths in Clark County this year, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The number is a record and many cases are still being examined to determine if heat was a factor.

Highs in the lower Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead National Recreation Area are expected to be around 108 to 110 through the weekend.

