What’s the weather like in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 3:34 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2023 - 4:05 pm
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunda ...
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve is expected to be slightly windy and mostly cloudy with a low of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service said in an X post that this will be the first New Year’s Eve in three years without rain or gusty winds.

Last year, Las Vegas welcomed in the new year with some raindrops and high winds, but firework shows continued as planned despite the inclement weather.

Fireworks are slated to launch from the rooftops of the Aria, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, The Strat, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Resorts World, and — for the first time — the Fontainebleau Las Vegas at midnight.

The Las Vegas Valley has a 30 percent chance of showers during the day on Wednesday and 50 percent chance Wednesday night, according to the weather service.

New Year’s Day is expected is be mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees and low of 40 degrees, the weather service said.

