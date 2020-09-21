73°F
Wildfire smoke to keep Las Vegas sky hazy; high of 100 expected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 5:05 am
 

Smoke and haze will remain a fixture in the Las Vegas sky to start the week, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“The haze and smoke is going to be there until the wildfires are put out, unfortunately,” said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

A smoke advisory issued by the Clark County Department of Air Quality extends through Monday, and could be extended.

3.5M acres charred

More than 3.5 million acres have burned in California in at least 27 major fires. Fire crews have been stretched thin, and major fires are raging in Oregon and Washington.

Monday is the last full day of summer and a forecast high of 100 is expected, well above the average of 92 for this time of year.

The Tuesday morning low should be around 75.

Highs are expected to be around 98 until the weekend when highs in the mid-90s are forecast.

154th day without rain

The record dry spell is in its 154th day. There has been no measurable rain at McCarran International Airport since April 20.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

