Will Las Vegas’ dry streak end? Rain and snow expected in the valley this week

After 213 days, Las Vegas might receive measurable precipitation. And it won’t be just rain.

Las Vegas breaks another record after first 80 degree day of 2025

At least 526 died in Clark County’s record summer heat in 2024

A raindrop falls into a puddle on Lone Mountain as rain scatters over the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, March 15, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

After 213 days, Las Vegas might receive measurable precipitation. And it won’t be just rain.

Snow, up to a half-inch, is in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office.

Las Vegas’ last measurable rain was seen July 13.

Tuesday night’s low is expected to be 33, with north-northeast winds at 10 to 14 mph and gusts reaching 20 mph.

Wednesday’s skies should be clear, with a high of 52 predicted. Expect the clouds, rain and snow to arrive Wednesday night, with a 60 percent chance possible. On Thursday, that figure rises to 100 percent.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.