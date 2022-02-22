53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Wind, dust advisories issued for Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2022 - 10:18 am
 
Gusty winds and blowing dust are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las ...
Gusty winds and blowing dust are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Tuesday in Southern Nevada.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

Southwest winds of 20-35 mph are expected, with gusts of 40-50 mph.

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Tuesday. Elevated levels of blowing dust are expected with the forecast of high winds.

The wind advisory includes the Las Vegas Valley, Clark County, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and parts of Nye County.

Tuesday’s forecast has sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees.

Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of rain before midnight, then rain and snow possible after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low near 40. Winds should be 13-18 mph with gusts up to 28 mph.

Wednesday has a chance of snow and rain early, with a slight chance of rain later in the day. It will be cloudy, becoming mostly sunny later, with a high near 54.

MOST READ
1
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
2
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
3
Man tried to scam family that lost 7 in fatal crash, officials say
Man tried to scam family that lost 7 in fatal crash, officials say
4
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February
5
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST