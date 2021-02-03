Wind gusts may reach 45 mph in Las Vegas, 60 in mountains

A wind advisory for all of Southern Nevada begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and lasts until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts may reach 45 mph in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wind gusts up to 45 mph in the Las Vegas Valley and 60 mph in mountains are possible Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory that covers all of Southern Nevada, portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California begins at 10 a.m. and is in effect until 7 p.m.

“The northeast downslopes in the mountains could see gusts up to 60 mph,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The high in Las Vegas will be around 67 with. a mostly sunny sky.

The front is not expected to bring any precipitation, but after the winds it will drop the expected Thursday high to about 60, which is normal for this time of the year.

Windy conditions will be gone by the weekend. Skies will be sunny with forecast highs in the mid-60s.

“It should be a good weekend for getting outside and throwing around the old pigskin,” Boucher said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.