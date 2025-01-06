Wind gusts may top 60 mph in Summerlin, weather service says

The strongest winds in the Las Vegas Valley are forecast for Tuesday. Windy conditions will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could gust to 60 mph range in the Summerlin area on Tuesday, Jan, 7, 2025, according to the National Weather Service. A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Windy conditions are forecast to start Monday night into early Tuesday with gusts expected to exceed 30 mph across a three-state region — and are likely to top 60 mph in the Summerlin area, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. The strongest winds are forecast for Tuesday, decreasing a bit on Wednesday and remaining breezy into Thursday.

Wind gusts near mountain peaks could be considerably stronger, officials said.

Las Vegas Valley: Strongest winds on Tuesday are forecast to be on the western side of the valley, with 30-70% chances of seeing 55+ mph gusts. Tree damage and power outages will be possible at these wind speeds. #nvwx #vegasweather https://t.co/DVOgnOHcfB pic.twitter.com/umlmDQ4iEa — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 6, 2025

Areas west of downtown Las Vegas have a much higher risk than the east side of getting stronger wind gusts, according to a post on X.

The wind warning covering parts of California, Nevada and Arizona includes the Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park, the Owens Valley, western Mojave Desert, Las Vegas Valley and southern Clark County into northwest Arizona. Winds in the Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead and Lake Mohave could gust between 45 and 60 mph.

Light precipitation is possible Tuesday in mountainous terrain, according to the weather service.

Strongest winds in Summerlin area

Las Vegas peak wind gusts have a 90 percent chance of exceeding 40 mph and a 60 percent chance of topping 50 mph, according to a chart issued by the weather service’s Las Vegas office.

In Summerlin, residents have an 80 percent chance of feeling winds of 50 plus mph and a 65 percent chance of gusts topping 60 mph.

Bullhead City, Arizona, is likely to feel even stronger winds, with an 80 percent chance of peak gusts topping 60 mph on Tuesday.

Travel on Interstate 15 from Las Vegas to western destinations is likely to be affected.

“Put away those holiday decorations & latch down those trampolines,” the weather service advises at the bottom of the chart.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected, the weather service advised. Travel is expected be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

S. California troubles forecast

A major Santa Ana wind event Tuesday in parts of Southern California will increase the risk of wildfires and could trigger public safety power shutoffs, weather officials said.

“This will be a dangerous and potentially destructive windstorm from the Santa Monica mountains to Hollywood, Burbank, Beverly Hills and Malibu,” said Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather senior director of forecasting operations. “Extreme impacts are possible in the highest elevations. Gusty winds could bring down tree limbs and power lines. We expect thousands of families to lose electricity due to public safety power shutoffs as utility crews work to minimize the risk of downed lines that can spark a wildfire. Wind damage to utility lines could also cause additional power outages.”

AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting a zone of 50-70 mph wind gusts on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, with a possibility of 100 mph.

No rain expected

The winds are not associated with any moisture, according to the weather service. Monday is the 177th consecutive day without measurable rain at Harry Reid International Airport, the second-longest dry spell in Las Vegas weather history since 1937.

In 2020, the airport went 240 days without receiving measurable precipitation.

