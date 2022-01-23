45°F
Winds, clouds will yield to sunny, mild Sunday, forecast says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds and clouds are forecast to go away for a sunny and mild Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A high in the low 60s is forecast. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Calm, sunny and mild are the key words for Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Two days of gusty winds started to diminish early Saturday afternoon, and cloudy conditions were expected to clear overnight.

Sunday should see a high near 64, about 4-5 degrees above normal. The sky should be sunny with north/northeast winds of 7-9 mph.

The Monday morning low should be near 41. before the afternoon high climbs to the low 60s with light winds and a sunny sky.

The rest of the week calls for similar conditions with no meaningful precipitation forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

