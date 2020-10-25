Winds, cooler conditions arrive in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon

Get your winter jacket handy and hold onto your hat might be the best Sunday advice for Southern Nevada residents and visitors.

A promised cold front will arrive in Las Vegas late this afternoon, dropping the overnight low to about 45 and a high of 57 on Monday. The record lowest high temperature for Oct. 26 is 56 in 1951.

Here it comes! A powerful cold front will move through later today, with much cooler conditions to follow. Luckily, for those not quite ready for full-fledged autumn temps, a quick rebound is expected later this week. #VegasWeather #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/NF1CIGVo6y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 25, 2020

“We are already seeing winds gusts up to 25 mph from the south and southwest this morning,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet said Sunday morning. “The winds will reverse to come from the north with gusts 25 to 30 mph.”

Guillet said she expected the wind shift to come about 4 p.m., a few hours before sunset.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. McCarran International Airport has not recorded measurable rain since April 20.

The cold weather won’t be around long.

“It will be a quick one,” Guillet said of the cold front. “The high should rebound to 66 on Tuesday and 73 on Wednesday.”

Freeze/red flag warnings

The weather service has issued a freeze warning from 1 to 8 a.m. Tuesday for southern Clark County, saying temperatures could dip to 32 for the first freeze of the season.

The red flag warning covers most of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California. It is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Monday. North winds of 25 to 40 mph will gust to 35 to 50 mph, the weather service said.

High winds, dry conditions and low humidity would allow any fire ignition to spread rapidly.

