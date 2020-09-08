Winds gusting to 61 mph pound Las Vegas; temperature falls under 80

Las Vegas residents were facing wind speeds gusting above 60 mph with falling temperatures Tuesday morning as a cold front moved into the region.

Las Vegas city workers remove tree branches broken by strong wind on Sahara Avenue, near Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. Strong winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley caused power outages for thousands of people in Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas city workers remove tree branches broken by strong wind on Sahara Avenue, near Jones Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. Strong winds sweeping through the Las Vegas Valley caused power outages for thousands of people in Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas residents were facing wind speeds gusting above 60 mph with falling temperatures Tuesday morning as a cold front moved into the region.

Nellis Air Force Base had a gust of 61 mph at 8:58 a.m. while other parts of the Las Veags Valley were feeling winds of 30 to 45 mph.

“We will probably see winds at that level through most of the day and then a gradual decline into sunset,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Wind speeds were about 10 mph at McCarran International Airport just before 5 a.m. but were clocked at 38 mph by 6 a.m.

Some dust plumes were from coming from the Jean dry lake beds south of the valley during the morning, Steele said.

“The winds have been from the northwest, but they will shift from the northeast and that will bring the dust closer to Interstate 15, so we are keeping an eye on that,” Steele said.

Smoke, dust advisory

Clark County issued a smoke and dust advisory for Tuesday, warning residents with respiratory issues to stay indoors as much as possible.

Smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

Steady temperature decline

After a high of 106 on Monday, temperatures were steadily dropping early Tuesday, with a 78 reading at 9 a.m.

The winds may push some of the California wildfire smoke out of the hazy Las Vegas sky but could just as well add dust to the atmosphere or bring in smoke from fires burning to the north and east.

No rain is forecast from the cold front, and the forecast high for Tuesday is 85. The overnight low will drop to about 65 with gusts to 28 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 80.

“Unfortunately, this (cooldown) will be pretty brief,” said meteorologist Varian said. “We’ll be back into the 90s by Friday and triple digits by the weekend.

Gusts to 60 mph

A high-wind warning is active from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. Tuesday for Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are forecast.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected, the weather service warning said. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will make boating hazardous.

The warning will revert to an advisory Wednesday with northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

It's been bone-dry here in the Desert Southwest. 🌵😖 If you combine dry conditions with windy conditions, the result is HIGH fire danger. ⚠️🔥

The Red Flag Warning is to bring awareness to the high potential for wildfire starts Tuesday. Heed all fire restrictions!

(4/x) pic.twitter.com/7c1tAVktsF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 8, 2020

Red flag warning

A warning about increased fire dangers covers most of the region until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Strong northerly winds will increase as the cold front sweeps south through the region, especially late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Widespread winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph and localized gusts to 50 mph are possible. Humidity levels of 6 to 12 percent and dry conditions will mean any fires that begin will probably spread rapidly.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.