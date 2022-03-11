39°F
Winds to give way to Las Vegas warming trend, meteorologists say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
People walk on Fremont Street in Las Vegas during a windy day, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Friday ...
People walk on Fremont Street in Las Vegas during a windy day, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Friday, March 11, 2022, should be a much calmer day, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A day of gusty winds across the Las Vegas Valley will subside for a warmer, albeit below normal, Friday.

Winds that reached 49 mph Thursday at Harry Reid International Airport will become much lighter, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will be chilly and there might be a bit of breeze early,” meteorologist Chelsea Peters said. The projected Friday high is 63, about 7 degrees below normal. A morning low of 37 is forecast.

The warm up is forecast to continue through the weekend with a 70 on Saturday and 74 on Sunday.

“By Tuesday we will have our first change at 80 degrees this year,” Peters said.

The high at the airport so far this year has been 79 on March 2 and 3.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

