Windy conditions forecast Thursday for Las Vegas, nearby lakes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Juanesha Bivens walks along West Sahara Avenue as American flags flutter in the wind on Tuesday ...
Juanesha Bivens walks along West Sahara Avenue as American flags flutter in the wind on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Winds are forecast to gust up to 25 mph on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winds will be a factor Thursday in the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts could reach 25 mph in the valley while boaters south of Las Vegas could experience hazardous conditions with gusts to 45 mph and waves to 3 feet on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

The Thursday high in Las Vegas should be near 63 with a sunny sky. Morning winds will be 6-15 mph with higher gusts.

The Friday morning low will be around 38 before rising to an afternoon high near 60.

Weekend highs will be around 61 on Saturday, rising to 66 on Sunday. The sky is forecast to be sunny both days.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
