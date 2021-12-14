42°F
Winter storm prepares to strike Las Vegas Valley with rain, snow

December 14, 2021 - 6:00 am
 
Updated December 14, 2021 - 6:40 am
Wind gusts to 50 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada can expect steady winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph along with a quarter of an inch of rain during daylight hours on Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas will receive up to a foot of snow at the highest elevations as the first major winter storm pushes through the region.

The moisture and wind will be followed by several days of chilly, below-normal weather with overnight lows in the mid-30s and daytime highs around 50.

The snow should start in the late morning with rain beginning in the early afternoon, weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said.

About a quarter inch of rain is expected across much of the Las Vegas Valley. Mount Charleston should get about a foot of snow, with Lee and Kyle canyons getting about 4 inches.

The moisture and stiff winds will make for potentially hazardous travel conditions.

Afternoon rush hour issues

“The afternoon commute will be the biggest issue for the valley,” Lericos said. “The storm is actually a pretty fast mover and should move out by 6 or 7 p.m.”

The weather service advised that slick roads cause stopping distances to be twice the normal length, urging motorists to be cautious.

The winds could blow unsecured objects with downed tree limbs and power outages a possibility. A wind advisory and winter storm warning runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Cold air will filter in after the storm and probably stay until Monday or so,” Lericos said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

