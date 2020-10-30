63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local

What’s open, closed in observance of Nevada Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 8:15 pm
 

In observance of Nevada Day, several offices and businesses will be closed to commemorate the state’s admission to the union. Here is a list of some closures and openings on Friday.

Banks: Call individual bank. Nevada State Bank branches, One Nevada Credit Union branches and Silver State Schools Credit Union will be closed.

Clark County offices: closed Friday

Clark County School District: closed Friday

College of Southern Nevada campuses: closed Friday

DMV offices: closed Friday and Saturday

Henderson District Public Libraries: all locations closed until further notice; no curbside pickup or phone lines on Nevada Day

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: closed Friday

NVEnergy: open

Republic Services of Nevada: regular trash collection

State offices: closed

UNLV campus: closed Friday

U.S. Postal Service: open

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
3
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
4
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
5
Vigil held for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas
Vigil held for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST