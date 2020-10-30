What’s open, closed in observance of Nevada Day
In observance of Nevada Day, several offices and businesses will be closed to commemorate the state’s admission to the union. Here is a list of some closures and openings on Friday.
Banks: Call individual bank. Nevada State Bank branches, One Nevada Credit Union branches and Silver State Schools Credit Union will be closed.
Clark County offices: closed Friday
Clark County School District: closed Friday
College of Southern Nevada campuses: closed Friday
DMV offices: closed Friday and Saturday
Henderson District Public Libraries: all locations closed until further notice; no curbside pickup or phone lines on Nevada Day
Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: closed Friday
NVEnergy: open
Republic Services of Nevada: regular trash collection
State offices: closed
UNLV campus: closed Friday
U.S. Postal Service: open
