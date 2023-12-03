2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team unveiled
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.
First Team
Cydney Ha, Clark — Finished first in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for 10th at the state tournament.
Samantha Harris, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and sixth in the state tournament.
Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City — Won the 3A Southern Region and state individual titles.
Alliah Jordan, Clark — Finished second in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for seventh at the state tournament.
Brynn Kort, Coronado — Finished fourth in the 5A state tournament and was fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.
HaYoung Lee, Coronado — Finished second in the 5A state tournament and was third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.
Ali Mulhall, Coronado — Won the 5A state championship and finished third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.
Ariya Soldwisch, Coronado — Finished first in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and seventh at the state tournament.
Coach of the Year
Aaron Dehne, Clark — Led the Chargers to the 5A Mountain League regular-season title and second-place finish at the state tournament.
Second Team
Zariyah Bell-Kane, Eldorado — Finished first in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings and fifth in the state tournament.
Angelina Huang, Clark — Finished fourth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and fifth in the state tournament.
Haram Lee, Palo Verde — Finished second in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and tied for 10th at the state tournament.
Abigail Llewellyn, Virgin Valley — Finished second in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings and third in the Southern Region and state tournaments.
Sophia Medlin, Coronado — Finished sixth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and tied for 15th at the state tournament.
Alexa Naumu, Foothill — Finished first in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings and sixth in the state tournament.
Mizara Norton, The Meadows — Finished first in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings and was second in the state tournament.
Dakota Tallent, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for 15th at the state tournament.
Honorable Mention
Emma Allen, Clark
Berlin Biddinger, Coronado
Amy Cho, Palo Verde
Rivers Common, Palo Verde
Macy Garth, Faith Lutheran
Emily Gent, Pahrump Valley
Anastasia Goebel, Rancho
Aaleia Johnson, Shadow Ridge
McKenna Miller, Foothill
Cameron Nitsche, Durango
Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista
Zoe Parker, Bishop Gorman
Kali Patterson, Legacy
Sydelle Ritorto , Bishop Gorman
Savannah Sampson, Palo Verde
Jayda Sidney, Sierra Vista
Iris Sim, The Meadows
Kara Tien, Tech
Raegan Williams, Rancho
Ali Zuniga, Pahrump Valley
