2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team unveiled

Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Ali Mulhall, of Henderson, Nevada, reacts to her putt during the Drive Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Clark's Cydney Ha is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Clark's Alliah Jordan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Clark coach Aaron Dehne is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Coronado's HaYoung Lee is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Coronado's Ariya Soldwisch is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Boulder City's Emmerson Hinds is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Bishop Gorman's Samantha Harris is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Coronado's Brynn Kort is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Coronado's Ali Mulhall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

First Team

Cydney Ha, Clark — Finished first in the Class 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for 10th at the state tournament.

Samantha Harris, Bishop Gorman — Finished third in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and sixth in the state tournament.

Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City — Won the 3A Southern Region and state individual titles.

Alliah Jordan, Clark — Finished second in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for seventh at the state tournament.

Brynn Kort, Coronado — Finished fourth in the 5A state tournament and was fourth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

HaYoung Lee, Coronado — Finished second in the 5A state tournament and was third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

Ali Mulhall, Coronado — Won the 5A state championship and finished third in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings.

Ariya Soldwisch, Coronado — Finished first in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and seventh at the state tournament.

Coach of the Year

Aaron Dehne, Clark — Led the Chargers to the 5A Mountain League regular-season title and second-place finish at the state tournament.

Second Team

Zariyah Bell-Kane, Eldorado — Finished first in the 4A Mountain League regular-season standings and fifth in the state tournament.

Angelina Huang, Clark — Finished fourth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and fifth in the state tournament.

Haram Lee, Palo Verde — Finished second in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and tied for 10th at the state tournament.

Abigail Llewellyn, Virgin Valley — Finished second in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings and third in the Southern Region and state tournaments.

Sophia Medlin, Coronado — Finished sixth in the 5A Desert League regular-season standings and tied for 15th at the state tournament.

Alexa Naumu, Foothill — Finished first in the 4A Desert League regular-season standings and sixth in the state tournament.

Mizara Norton, The Meadows — Finished first in the 3A Southern League regular-season standings and was second in the state tournament.

Dakota Tallent, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the 5A Mountain League regular-season standings and tied for 15th at the state tournament.

Honorable Mention

Emma Allen, Clark

Berlin Biddinger, Coronado

Amy Cho, Palo Verde

Rivers Common, Palo Verde

Macy Garth, Faith Lutheran

Emily Gent, Pahrump Valley

Anastasia Goebel, Rancho

Aaleia Johnson, Shadow Ridge

McKenna Miller, Foothill

Cameron Nitsche, Durango

Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista

Zoe Parker, Bishop Gorman

Kali Patterson, Legacy

Sydelle Ritorto , Bishop Gorman

Savannah Sampson, Palo Verde

Jayda Sidney, Sierra Vista

Iris Sim, The Meadows

Kara Tien, Tech

Raegan Williams, Rancho

Ali Zuniga, Pahrump Valley

